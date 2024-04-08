TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 7,004.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.46.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $92.51 on Monday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. Research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

