Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $116.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.80.

TOL stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.15. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $130.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,702,950 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

