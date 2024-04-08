TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.90

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.90 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 67.19 ($0.84), with a volume of 5417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.80 ($0.84).

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of €0.79 ($0.85) per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 3,950.00%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

