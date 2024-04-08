Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $87.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Trex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trex

Trex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TREX opened at $96.33 on Friday. Trex has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $101.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

(Get Free Report

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.