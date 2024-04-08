Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $22.94 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.24 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $5,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $277,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,123 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218,480 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,347,423 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $93,600,000 after purchasing an additional 561,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tripadvisor by 877.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 467,959 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 420,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

