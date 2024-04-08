Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 17,646 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,428,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $520.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $510.47 and a 200-day moving average of $473.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

