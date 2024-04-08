Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after acquiring an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,145,000 after buying an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,684,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,959,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,171,000 after acquiring an additional 101,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $208.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average of $198.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

