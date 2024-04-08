Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $170.75 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

