Truist Financial Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $248.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.32.

Shares of FANG opened at $204.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $205.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

