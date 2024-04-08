Trust Point Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Motl sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $548,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,582. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

