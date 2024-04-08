Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 3,067 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Voya Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.11.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.66 million. Analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

