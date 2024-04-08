Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 549 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $470.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.86. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

