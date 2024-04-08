Trust Point Inc. Invests $246,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,478 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

