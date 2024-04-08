Trust Point Inc. Invests $48,000 in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 37.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 211,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 471,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 25,733 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Telefónica by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

