Trust Point Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,810,000 after acquiring an additional 161,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,427,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,245,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,424,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR opened at $114.36 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $118.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.48.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,154 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

