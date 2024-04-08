Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,532,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 37,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 44,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,642 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.75.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $392.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $290.98 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $387.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

