U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Lowered by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,746 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,406,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 40,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 946,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 499,685 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 34,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.65.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

