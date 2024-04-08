Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Increased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 56.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,538,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,568,000 after purchasing an additional 556,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $599,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $444.75 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.