UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in NetApp by 40.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,706. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $105.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

