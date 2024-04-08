UMB Bank n.a. Has $26,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ARKK opened at $47.12 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

