UMB Bank n.a. Has $27,000 Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in FMC were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

FMC Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

