UMB Bank n.a. Has $30,000 Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $910,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ACLS opened at $105.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.07. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $103.25 and a one year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.