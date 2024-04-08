UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $73.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,888 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.