UMB Bank n.a. Sells 114 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,468,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,092,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,516,000 after buying an additional 243,312 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 489.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,384,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,128 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,176,191.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock valued at $5,487,673. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.5 %

TTEK stock opened at $193.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.78. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.29 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.