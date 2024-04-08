UMB Bank n.a. Sells 432 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $68.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.85. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91.

Kforce Increases Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

