Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 12.3% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after buying an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock opened at $48.44 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.68.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

