Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.30% from the company’s current price.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.27.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.11. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $190.37 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $147.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

