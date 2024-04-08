Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Bought by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 159,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 64,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNM opened at $53.73 on Monday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares in the company, valued at $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,018,100. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

