V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 630,462 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $13.76 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -18.27%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

