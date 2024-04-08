Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Bought by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 427.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $100.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.87 and a 52 week high of $102.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.