Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

