Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

