Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 58,204 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.54% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $65,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $685,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $67.65 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $278,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 927,620 shares in the company, valued at $51,603,500.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $278,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 927,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,603,500.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,536 shares of company stock worth $9,288,477. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

