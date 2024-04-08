Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.65% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $55,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $8,440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.21.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.67 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

