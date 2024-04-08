Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 8,763 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,595,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.19% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $60,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $34.24 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.22 million, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 242,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $8,598,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,326,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,659,692.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.