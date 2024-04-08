Vanguard Group Inc. Has $60.27 Million Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,264,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.71% of Beyond Meat worth $60,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 359,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 315,671 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.67.

Beyond Meat Price Performance

BYND stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.41. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

