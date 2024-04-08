Vanguard Group Inc. Has $64.96 Million Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.53% of Ryerson worth $64,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth approximately $23,522,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after acquiring an additional 621,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,697,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 1,511.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 461,850 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 330,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RYI opened at $34.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 7,407 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $242,727.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

