Vanguard Group Inc. Has $66.58 Million Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.45% of Editas Medicine worth $66,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,359,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 296.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 675,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $3,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

EDIT opened at $6.72 on Monday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $549.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 817.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EDIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

