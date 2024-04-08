Vanguard Group Inc. Has $66.65 Million Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,331,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.94% of AMERISAFE worth $66,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 362.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 20.24%. Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 45.82%.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

