Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.47% of Tompkins Financial worth $66,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,011.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,454 shares in the company, valued at $426,588.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

Shares of Tompkins Financial stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $675.11 million, a P/E ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $65.54.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

