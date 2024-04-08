Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 10,513 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.40% of Alexander’s worth $59,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 40.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexander’s by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,309,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $215.00 on Monday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.83 and its 200 day moving average is $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 13.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

