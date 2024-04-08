Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 32,987 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,650,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.91% of Geron worth $56,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geron by 52.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 805,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 276,572 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 342,493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Geron by 17.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 246,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,001 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 146.5% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,226,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Geron Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $3.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Geron Co. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The business’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
