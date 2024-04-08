Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 33,113 Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.14% of Kinetik worth $57,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kinetik by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $39.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $40.42.

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 132.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

