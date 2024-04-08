Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 3,416,799 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,976,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,416,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.28% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $63,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carronade Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $1,580,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 183.3% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,777,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,797,154 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 707,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 19.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $778.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.88. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.