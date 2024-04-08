Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $238.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $184.13 and a 52 week high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

