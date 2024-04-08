Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after acquiring an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $82.64 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.