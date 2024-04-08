Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15,548.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,202,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,776,720,000 after buying an additional 3,181,946 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.72 and a 200 day moving average of $152.24. The stock has a market cap of $300.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.63.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

