Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.20.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $388.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.50. The company has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.04 and a 12-month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

