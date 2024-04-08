Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 11,250 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 100,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,681,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 125,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

