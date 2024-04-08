Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,570 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $300.67 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $301.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

