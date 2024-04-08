Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veradigm

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MDRX opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Veradigm by 95.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.